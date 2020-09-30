New York City Threatens Fines For People Who Don't Wear Masks

Residents and visitors could be charged up to $1,000 if they're not wearing a mask in public.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

New York City is threatening to fine people who refuse to wear a mask.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said Tuesday residents and visitors could be charged up to $1,000 if they don't wear a mask in public.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority will hand down a $50 fine for people who don't wear masks on public transit.

De Blasio's threat comes as the city's positive COVID-19 test rate begins to rise.

The rate has risen above 3% for the first time in months.