New York City Students To Return To Classroom Part Time

Under this learning model, most students will go to school two days a week and have remote lessons the other three days.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

Officials in New York City say students will return to the classroom in September, but only a few days a week. They will have remote instruction the remaining days.

This decision from the largest school district in the U.S. comes as schools throughout the country work to create learning models for the fall as COVID-19 cases continue to climb.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio says under this learning model, most students will go to school two days a week and have virtual lessons the other three days.

On Twitter de Blasio wrote, "We are planning to reopen New York City schools this fall while putting health and safety first. 75% of families want to send their kids back to school in the fall. Our job is to make it safe and make it work for every family. We won’t let you down."

De Blasio's announcement follows weeks of debate among city officials, educators and health experts. Some have expressed concerns that this staggered learning model could pose problems for parents trying to return to work.