New York City Ramps Up Efforts To Hit One Million Vaccinations

In New York City, a major step forward in the effort to vaccinate 1 million people by the end of the month.

Several vaccination centers are now up and running. The sites will be available by appointment only – 24 hours a day.

Starting Monday, front-line workers like teachers and police officers and people over 75 years old are eligible to get the vaccine. Mayor Bill de Blasio says 250 city-run sites should be up and running in the next few weeks.

He said, "This is going to be an intensive effort. We are well on pace to hit 100,000 vaccinations this week, this week. Next week, we're going to go a lot farther. We are definitely on pace to hit our million vaccinations for the month of January."

Roughly 600,000 people have already been vaccinated in New York.