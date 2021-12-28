New York City Pushes Forward With School Reopening

Despite a rise of COVID cases in New York City, Mayor Bill De Blasio says schools will reopen as scheduled in less than a week.

Despite a rise of COVID cases in New York City, Mayor Bill De Blasio says schools will reopen as scheduled in less than a week.

City leaders are using a COVID consent form to implement their mitigation plan. Families with kids in 1st grade and up complete a form saying their student can be randomly tested each week.

If a student is selected, but is uncomfortable or unable, the school will not test them.

If a student is tested, parents get a notification and results within 48 to 72 hours.

That might be hard to pull off, though, since tests are hard to come by right now. The demand is high, with around the block lines at testing sites and shortages for at-home tests.

And with COVID coinciding with yet another cold and flu season, many feeling mild symptoms want to know if they are positive or negative.