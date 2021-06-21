New York City Mayoral Primary Election Tuesday

Early voting is already underway.

New York City's Democratic Primary election for mayor is tomorrow.

The person who voters picks will likely become the mayor after the election in November in the overwhelmingly blue city.

Eric Adams — who would be the second Black man elected for the role — now appears to be the front-runner. He's a former police officer.

Former New York Sanitation Commissioner Kathryn Garcia and former Presidential Candidate Andrew Yang are also among some of the favorites.