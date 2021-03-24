New York City Mayor Forms Racial Justice Commission

Mayor Bill de Blasio says he wants the panel to obliterate centuries of racial oppression.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is launching a racial justice commission.

The 11-member panel will tackle ending systemic racism and addressing racial disparities brought to light by the COVID pandemic.

The mayor also says the commission will consider reparations for Black residents but he didn't go into detail.

De Blasio says he wants the panel to obliterate centuries of racial oppression.