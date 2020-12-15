New York City May Be Shut Down Again

New York City reported more than 2,000 new cases Monday.

New York City may soon be looking like it did in May – both in coronavirus figures and in lockdown measures.

"There's a potential of having to do a full pause, a full shutdown in the coming weeks because we can't let this kind of momentum go," Mayor Bill de Blasio said. "I mean think about it for a moment. This city was the epicenter, we fought back, we became one of the safest places in the country, we opened our schools when most major cities didn't, we've kept our schools safe, but now we're seeing the kind of level of infection with the coronavirus we haven't seen since May."

While Gov. Andrew Cuomo has pointed to another possible shutdown, he said the figures don't warrant the restrictions for now.