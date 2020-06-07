WATCH NEWSY LIVE WATCH NEWSY LIVE

New York City Lifts Protest Curfew Ahead Of Phased Reopening

By Antoinette Miller
June 7, 2020
New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio said an 8 p.m. curfew would no longer be in effect for the city after a peaceful protest Saturday evening.
After more than a week of protests over the death of George Floyd, New York City is lifting its curfew as the city prepares for a phased coronavirus reopening. 

On Sunday morning, New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio said an 8 p.m. curfew would no longer be in effect for the city after a peaceful protest Saturday evening. The curfew was supposed to last one more day and end Monday at 5 a.m.

New York City's curfew was originally enforced June 1 after peaceful protests became violent. De Blasio said of Saturday's protests, "yesterday, we saw the very best of our city. ... I hope it is the last time that we’ll ever need a curfew in New York City."

Other cities have also loosened up on protest-related curfews. On Saturday, Atlanta lifted its 8 p.m. curfew for the evening. Philadelphia officials said Sunday they would also lift the 8 p.m. curfew there.

As New York City prepares to reopen, there have been concerns of the coronavirus spreading among protesters as thousands gathered at a time. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo urged anyone who attended protests to assume they are positive for COVID-19 and get tested.

