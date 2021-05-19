New York City Lifting Mask Mandate For Vaccinated People

Capacity limits are also being lifted at businesses like restaurants and gyms.

Some major changes in the place that was once the epicenter of the U.S. COVID outbreak.

Starting Wednesday, people in New York City who are vaccinated can ditch their masks in most places.

Capacity limits are also being lifted at businesses like restaurants and gyms. All they have to do is make sure their customers are vaccinated.

"So when the guests come through the door, it's going to the first question that we ask, are you guys vaccinated? Can you prove it? Can you just show a quick bit of proof? And then essentially, if you guys are happy enough to take your mask off, you're more than welcome to do so," said Kevin Ohanlon of Malt House Restaurant.

Bars are also going to be allowed to be open later in the next few weeks. And Broadway tickets are back on the market