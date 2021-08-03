New York City Holds Off On Indoor Mask Mandate

By Newsy Staff
August 3, 2021
Mayor Bill de Blasio wants to prioritize boosting vaccinations.
In the nation's largest city, they're sticking with a mask recommendation – no mandate. For now, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio says his focus is on boosting vaccinations. 

"There's going to be a reality where if you're vaccinated, a world of opportunity opens up to you. If you're not vaccinated, there's going to be more and more things you can't do." said Mayor Bill de Blasio "We say that, I say that to say, go get vaccinated so you can fully participate in the life of the city because that's where things are going." 

