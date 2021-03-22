New York City High Schools Resume In-Person Classes

The majority of kids will stick to remote learning.

New York City public high schools are reopening this morning for the first time since the pandemic began.

About 55,000 students who opted for in-person learning will be back in the classroom. That's about 20% of the district's high school population.

The majority of kids will stick to remote learning.

High schoolers will follow some of the same protocols as younger students, like random COVID testing, distancing and masks.