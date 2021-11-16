New York City Expands COVID-19 Booster Shot Eligibility To All Adults

If you're an adult living in New York City and you want a COVID-19 booster shot, then you can now get one.
New York City health officials are encouraging all adults to get the shot and they're asking health providers to not turn anyone away.
Federal regulators are still considering whether to expand who is eligible for the Pfizer booster. A decision on that could come as early as next week, but New York City officials decided they didn't want to wait as the busy holiday travel season begins.
Currently, the FDA is allowing boosters for people 65 and older, or those with underlying medical conditions.
Several states are also not waiting on the federal government to expand booster access to all residents. Arkansas is the latest state to broaden access to the extra shot.
California, Colorado and New Mexico are also on that list.