New York City Ban On Indoor Dining Begins

The rising number of cases paired with the city's large population led governor Andrew Cuomo to make this decision.

If you're in New York City — heads up — new restrictions are in place. Starting today, all indoor dining is banned. So you'll only be allowed to order to go, or eat outside. The rising number of cases paired with the city's large population led Gov. Andrew Cuomo to make this decision.

Gov. Cuomo: "The hospitalizations have continued in new york city. We said that we would watch it. If the stabilization - if the hospitalization rate didn't stabilize we would close indoor dining. It has not. We're closing indoor dining in new york city on Monday."

Cuomo acknowledged the challenges this order will bring to an already struggling restaurant industry. But said this decision is it's in everyone's best interest to get the virus under control.