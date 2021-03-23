New York, Arizona Lowering Age Eligibility For COVID Vaccines

New York is lowering the age eligibility for vaccines to people 50 years or older and Arizona is lowering the age to 16 years old in three counties.

Add New York to the growing list of states lowering the age eligibility for the coronavirus vaccines. Today, people 50 years or older can now set up an appointment.

It was previously limited to people at least 60 years old with preexisting conditions or essential workers.

In Arizona the governor is lowering the age to 16 years old in three highly populated southern counties starting tomorrow.

Alaska and Mississippi are the only states to open up vaccines to all adults.