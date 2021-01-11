New Video Shows Rioters Beating Capitol Police At Insurrection

More footage of rioters comes out nearly a week after the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol building.

As more video and accounts come out, we're beginning to get a better idea of exactly what took place inside and outside the Capitol Wednesday.

I want to warn you, this footage is disturbing to watch.

New video appears to show rioters beating a police officer. You can see an officer pulled to the ground and a mob beating him. You also see rioters throwing items at other officers working to protect an entrance.