New Video From Deadly Louisiana Police Encounter

The video shows a fatal encounter between officers and a Black man from 2019.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

Two Louisiana police officers will be fired after new video came out showing a fatal encounter between officers and a Black man from 2019.

The video shows the aftermath of a high speed chase.

Officers punched Ronald Greene while he was already in handcuffs. We're intentionally not showing that.

Officers ordered Greene to lie face down.

An autopsy notes that Greene was restrained as a factor in his death. It also cites alcohol and cocaine in his system as well as injuries from the crash.