New Vaccine Mandates For Some Public, Health Care Workers

California is the first state to announce a mandate for state employees and health care workers.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

Hundreds of thousands of health care and public workers are being given a choice: Get vaccinated or get weekly COVID tests.

California is the first state to announce a mandate for state employees and health care workers.

Gov. Gavin Newsom said people's decisions to skip the vaccine have consequences for everyone.

"Too many people have chosen to live with this virus. we're at a point in this pandemic where an individual's choice not to get vaccinated is impacting the rest of us in a profound and devastating and deadly way'" said Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Hundreds of San Francisco bars will require proof of a COVID-19 vaccine or a negative test for customers if they want to sit inside. It goes into effect Thursday. You won't need to provide a vaccination card or test results if you sit outside.

The group of bar owners says they want to protect workers and their families and offer a safe space for customers.