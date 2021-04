547,000 claims were filed last week. That's a decrease of 39,000 from the previous week.

This morning, the Department of Labor reported 547,000 claims were filed last week. That's a decrease of 39,000 from the previous week.

The 4-week moving average for weekly claims is now 651,000. That's the lowest average since March 14 of last year, when cities and states implemented the first COVID protocols.