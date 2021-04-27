New U.S. COVID Cases Drop Sharply, Deaths Lowest Since October

More than 95 million Americans are now fully vaccinated and more than 140 million people have gotten at least their first shot.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

There were a total of about 409,000 reported COVID cases in the U.S. last week.

That drop came after cases jumped up earlier this month, Deaths are down, too – under 5,000 last week.

That's the first time we've dropped below 5,000 deaths in a week since October.

The big key in all of this is more people getting vaccinated.

More than 95 million Americans are now fully vaccinated and more than 140 million people have gotten at least their first shot of a vaccine.