New Study Finds Millions Of Felons Unable To Vote

Voting rights has become a major topic of this election season, and a new study is shedding light on the number of people not able to cast their ballot because of a current or previous conviction.

According to The Sentencing Project, more than 5 million people will not be allowed to vote in the 2020 election because of a felony conviction. And 75 percent of those impacted are out of prison and living in the community.

