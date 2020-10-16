WATCH NEWSY LIVE WATCH NEWSY LIVE

New Study Finds Millions Of Felons Unable To Vote

By Newsy Staff
October 16, 2020
A new study is shedding light on the number of people not able to cast their ballot because of a current or previous conviction.
Voting rights has become a major topic of this election season, and a new study is shedding light on the number of people not able to cast their ballot because of a current or previous conviction. 

According to The Sentencing Project, more than 5 million people will not be allowed to vote in the 2020 election because of a felony conviction. And 75 percent of those impacted are out of prison and living in the community.

