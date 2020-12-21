New Strain Of The Coronavirus Found In The U.K.

Canada, France, and Germany are the latest to set temporary travel restrictions for the U.K.

U.S. health officials are keeping an eye on the U.K. this morning, because a new strain of the coronavirus is spreading across parts of the country.

Other countries have already taken action to keep the new strain from reaching their borders.

Canada, France, and Germany are the latest to put temporary travel restrictions for the U.K.

"While it seems to be more easily transmissible, we do not have evidence yet that this is a more deadly virus to an individual who acquires it," said Dr. Vivek Murthy, "There's no reason to believe the vaccine that had been developed will not be effective against this virus as well."

To stop the spread, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced holiday shopping and gatherings in southern England should be canceled.