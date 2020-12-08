New Stay-At-Home Orders Affect California Small Businesses

California's stay-at-home orders affects restaurants, salons and retail stores.

Small businesses have been forced to change things up or temporarily close their doors because of California's new stay at home order.

The order affects places like restaurants, salons and retail stores. The new rules began Sunday night for a lot of counties in California to try to stop the spread of COVID-19. Small business owners say in a year full of uncertainty they're worried about what's next.

John Thiel, owner of Pappo Restaurant said, "Yeah, definitely. This is the busiest time of the year for restaurants. Generally speaking, I would say a lot of people would normally be getting together or having holiday parties. So we've lost all of our private party business. We've lost all catering business."

The restrictions will remain in place for at least three weeks, which means it will run through Christmas weekend.