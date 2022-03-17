New Report Says Allergy Season Could Last Longer

According to researchers, allergy season is expected to start 40 days sooner.

Experts at the University of Michigan say allergy season may last longer because of global warming.

According to researchers, allergy season is expected to start 40 days sooner. Additionally, symptoms like red eyes and an itchy nose could get worse.

Pollen levels are also expected to climb 250% in some areas.

Meanwhile, places like Arizona could get hit harder because of the warmer temperatures. Warmer weather allows pollen-producing plants to grow sooner and bloom longer.

In Scottsdale, Dr. Loreena Ryder with the Naturopathic Physicians Group told ABC15 that she's already getting patients with allergies.

"Runny nose, watery eyes, redness, sinus pressure, that type of thing is what I typically see," she said.

According to Ryder, Arizona's weather promotes outdoor activities but it's also causing people with allergies additional problems.

"But unfortunately, with the weather seeming to get warmer sooner, that blooming season is extended, which makes the allergy season worse and longer," Ryder added.

Read the full report from Michigan researchers online here.

This story was originally published by Patrick Hayes on ABC15.com.