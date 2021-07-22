New Orleans Issues Indoor Mask Advisory

Officials strongly recommend people start wearing masks indoors.

Just when you may have gotten used to not having to take a mask everywhere you go, some cities and states are bringing back mask guidelines to slow down the spread of COVID-19.

New Orleans is one of the latest cities to do so. The mayor issued an advisory strongly recommending people wear masks indoors.

"Over the past couple of days, it's been really sobering and shocking, quite frankly, when an alarming as we look at the average daily cases of COVID that are specifically the delta variant is alive and very much well in the city of New Orleans," said Mayor Latoya Cantrel.