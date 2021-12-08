New Orleans Holiday Tradition Shines 1 Million Lights

Celebration in the Oaks has been a holiday tradition for more than 30 years and features more than 2 miles of lights and holiday displays.

New Orleans hosts one of the most popular Christmas events in Louisiana with more than 1 million lights stretched over 2 miles, creating a playful illumination against the backdrop of the city's largest park.

Celebration in the Oaks has been a New Orleans holiday tradition for well over 30 years. It started with humble beginnings, using only a small portion of New Orleans City Park in the 1980s.

Oak trees that are more than 800 years old — some of the oldest in the world — use their long, stretching branches to anchor the lights that help the park glisten.

Before becoming director of recreational services for the park, Waymon Morris says he's seen the holiday festivities become a must-see over the years.

"This is the most wonderful time of the year for a good reason," he said. "All the children that come to Celebration in the Oaks are mesmerized by all the lights and larger-than-life exhibits. They are completely stunned when they come into the park."

Celebration in the Oaks lasts until Jan. 2 before all of the lights have to come down — but the memories are sure to last forever.