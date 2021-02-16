New Orleans Bars Shut Down For Mardi Gras

Last year the event went on as planned, despite coronavirus cases climbing in the U.S.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

Mardi Gras starts today, but people in New Orleans will have to spend this Fat Tuesday at home.

Bourbon Street will not be packed with thousands of partygoers for food, drinks and parades today.

That's because of the coronavirus pandemic.

New Orleans' mayor ordered bars in the French Quarter to shut down for five days beginning last week and Bourbon Street has been barricaded off.

Last year the event went on as planned, despite coronavirus cases climbing in the U.S.