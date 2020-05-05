A Lab-Created Antibody Could Be First To Beat COVID-19

Researchers say the antibody, called 47D11, neutralized and killed the coronavirus in a lab setting.

A new lab-created antibody may be able to prevent and cure COVID-19 and other related diseases in the future.

A Dutch study found the antibody, called 47D11, neutralizes the coronavirus by changing the shape of the the virus' surface, which hinders its ability to enter human cells. The antibody reportedly killed the coronavirus and similar viruses in a lab setting. Researchers say 47D11 has potential to be used alone or alongside other drugs to treat or prevent COVID-19.

The researchers said monoclonal, or lab-made, antibodies have had promising effects against infectious diseases "and have shown therapeutic efficacy for a number of viruses."

Researchers across the country have been scrambling to find antibodies that could help fight the coronavirus until a vaccine is available.