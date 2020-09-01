New Jersey Restaurants To Allow Indoor Dining Ahead Of Labor Day

Come Friday, New Jersey restaurants can open indoor dining. Though capacity is 25%.

New Jersey is relaxing some restrictions ahead of Labor Day weekend.

Come Friday, restaurants there can open indoor dining. Though capacity is 25%. Same goes for movie theaters.

"I am proud that our restaurants will be able to return to some level of indoor service for the Labor Day weekend, and by the way, I looked ahead to the weather and it looks pretty good so knock on wood it will stay that way. Of course this resumption of indoor dining will come with strong limits on capacities as well as other requirements, which will be strictly enforced. As we all know this pandemic isn't over yet and our goal is to ensure this step is done properly to prevent the kind of spikes we saw in other states."

The opening of restaurants nearby is placing pressure on New York's leaders. Indoor dining in New York City is still a no-go.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the state is working to find a balance between economic activity and public health concerns.