WATCH NEWSY LIVE WATCH NEWSY LIVE

The Path Forward: New Jersey Chefs Join Forces To Feed Hospital Staff

SMS
The Path Forward: New Jersey Chefs Join Forces To Feed Hospital Staff
By Steve Turnham
and Kristy Schantz
and Fanny Texier
By Steve Turnham
and Kristy Schantz
and Fanny Texier
April 20, 2020
April 20, 2020
A New Jersey chef has helped raise more than $16,000 to feed health care workers.
SHOW TRANSCRIPT