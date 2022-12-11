New Documents Relating To JFK's Assassination Could Be Released

Trump Decides To Keep Some JFK Files Under Wraps
President Trump said the files in question could harm "identifiable national security, law enforcement, and foreign affairs concerns."LEARN MORE
Will we finally learn what actually happened in Dallas, Texas, on November 22, 1963?
A new survey shows more than 70% of Americans want the final trove of John F. Kennedy assassination files to be released.
The poll, conducted by Bendixen & Amandi International, came a week before the documents are supposed to be released Thursday, Dec. 15.
But whether that will actually happen is up in the air.
Right now, about 16,000 classified documents somehow related to the president’s murder remain locked away at the National Archives.
President Trump said the files in question could harm "identifiable national security, law enforcement, and foreign affairs concerns."LEARN MORE
A 1992 transparency law was supposed to force the release of them years ago.
But the CIA, FBI, and other agencies fought to keep them concealed.
In 2017, former President Donald Trump sided with them and waived a legal deadline to release classified documents.
Last year, President Joe Biden ordered a review of the files to allow more of them to be made public this month.
Now, the Mary Ferrell Foundation has sued the administration for access to the them. The foundation’s Vice President, Jefferson Morley, joined Newsy to tell us if we will finally know what actually happened in Dallas, Texas, on November 22, 1963.
Naomi Biden and Peter Neal's wedding will be the first to take place on the South Lawn, but the 19th wedding hosted at the White House.By Evan Agostini / Invision / AP
Nine international adventurers follow in the footsteps of one of the greatest legends of the golden age of polar exploration: Ernest Shackleton.By Sagax Entertainment and Puzzle Media
Pitchers Christian Javier, Bryan Abreu, Rafael Montero and Ryan Pressly held the Phillies hitless for the first World Series no-hitter since 1956.By Matt Slocum / AP
Women truck drivers say the companies they work for could do more to protect women from assault and harassment while on the road.By Newsy
Kremlin requested the release of former Russian Colonel Vadim Krasikov, who is serving a life sentence in Germany for murder, in exchange for Whelan.By Alexander Zemlianichenko / AP
The inactive front of the lava flow may inch northward very slowly as it continues to settle, officials said.By U.S. Geological Survey via AP