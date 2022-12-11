New Documents Relating To JFK's Assassination Could Be Released

A new survey shows more than 70% of Americans want the final trove of John F. Kennedy assassination files to be released.

The poll, conducted by Bendixen & Amandi International, came a week before the documents are supposed to be released Thursday, Dec. 15.

But whether that will actually happen is up in the air.

Right now, about 16,000 classified documents somehow related to the president’s murder remain locked away at the National Archives.

A 1992 transparency law was supposed to force the release of them years ago.

But the CIA, FBI, and other agencies fought to keep them concealed.

In 2017, former President Donald Trump sided with them and waived a legal deadline to release classified documents.

Last year, President Joe Biden ordered a review of the files to allow more of them to be made public this month.

Now, the Mary Ferrell Foundation has sued the administration for access to the them. The foundation’s Vice President, Jefferson Morley, joined Newsy to tell us if we will finally know what actually happened in Dallas, Texas, on November 22, 1963.