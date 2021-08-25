New Data On Johnson & Johnson Booster Shot

The data is leading the company to move forward with its booster.

Johnson & Johnson says people who got its one-shot COVID vaccine got a big spike in antibodies. But its booster shot has even better results.

That's the data from two studies in the U.S. and Europe.

People who got the booster six to eight months after the shot saw antibodies increase nine times higher, rather than 28 days afterward.

The company is now moving forward with a booster because of the data.