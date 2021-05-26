New Cybersecurity Measures Expected This Week

It will require pipeline companies to report cyber incidents to the federal government.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

The transportation security administration is expected to issue new cybersecurity measures this week.

The new rules will apply to U.S. pipeline operators and follow the ransomware attack against one of the country's largest pipeline earlier this month.

It will require pipeline companies to report cyber incidents to the federal government.

The new rules will make companies report cybersecurity incidents as soon as possible... And companies will need to review their security system to determine risks.