Trump Administration Issues COVID-19 Guidelines For Nursing Homes

The guidelines issued by the Trump administration advise that visitors be screened for the coronavirus.

New recommendations from the Trump administration on easing nursing home restrictions include having 28 days without a new COVID-19 case.

The guidelines released Monday also recommend that facilities test all residents and staff for the virus, and continue to test staff weekly to ensure guidelines are being met. Visitors should be screened and wear a cloth face covering at all times.

The guidelines were part of the administration's "Opening Up America Again" plan and in partnership with the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services or CMS.

Nursing homes have been among the worst-hit communities for coronavirus from the beginning of the spread in the United States. The New York Times estimates about a third of all U.S. deaths from the virus have been nursing home residents or workers. That's at least 28,000 people.

Even as communities begin to ease lockdowns, the CMS recommends nursing homes should still operate at the "current state of highest restriction."

Some critics noted the Trump administration guidelines are advisory and not mandatory, which puts responsibility on states and local government to make decisions.

Contains footage from CNN.