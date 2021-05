The 22-year-old suspect is now charged with a total of 115-counts.

The man charged with killing ten people at a Boulder, CO grocery store in March is due in court this morning and he's facing new charges.

The new charges are related to the alleged attempted murders of eight other people in the store.

He was initially facing 54 counts.