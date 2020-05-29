Nevada Senator Pulls Her Name From Biden VP Consideration

Biden has said he will pick a woman as his vice president.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

One of Nevada's senators is withdrawing her name as presumptive Democratic Presidential Nominee Joe Biden's vice president.

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto said on Thursday she supports Biden 100% but that her focus will remain on helping her state recover from the coronavirus. She added “Nevada's economy is one of the hardest hit by the current crisis."

Biden has said he will pick a woman as his vice president. He said in a statement Thursday he admires Cortez Masto and looks forward to seeing her continued work in the senate.

Cortez Masto was formerly Nevada's attorney general and was elected to the Senate in 2016. She was the first Latina elected to the senate