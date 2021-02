The state plans to ease limits further on March 15th as long as coronavirus trends continue downward.

Nevada is relaxing capacity limits for some businesses.

Casinos, gyms and other businesses are now allowed to operate at 35% capacity.

The occupancy limits for libraries, museums and zoos have jumped to 50%.

Indoor restaurants are allowed 35% occupancy.

