Nevada Governor Rescinds Mask Mandate; Casinos Follow Suit

Gov. Steve Sisolak announced the state would no longer require face coverings in most places, including schools.

Nevada and its casinos stopped requiring people to wear masks in public on Thursday, joining most other U.S. states lifting restrictions that were imposed to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak announced that the state no longer required face coverings in most places, “effective immediately.” But to avoid having students rip off their masks in class, he said rules for schools remained in place until the end of the day Thursday.

The Nevada Gaming Control Board quickly followed with an order lifting the face covering rule for casinos “unless a local jurisdiction still imposes such a requirement.”

The governor said locations in Nevada where masks may still be required include hospitals, clinics and long-term care facilities, at airports and on aircraft, and on public buses and school buses. He said masks aren't mandatory anymore in jails and correctional facilities.

He pointed to a steep decline in coronavirus cases in Nevada since a statewide peak in mid-January.

Sisolak, who is seeking reelection in November, had been under increasing pressure to relax regulations. He acknowledged a wide divergence of opinion about mask mandates and said employers and school districts can still set their own policies.

