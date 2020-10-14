Netherlands Reports First Death From COVID-19 Reinfection

An eighty-nine year old Dutch woman survived the first time but died after she caught the virus again about two months later.

The Netherlands has reported the world's first death from COVID-19 reinfection.

She also suffered from a rare bone marrow cancer.

The cancer treatments left her with a compromised immune system, but researchers say she should have still been able to fight off the coronavirus.

Her case raised concerns about how long immunity to the virus lasts.