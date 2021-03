The documentary will focus on what exactly caused Blockbuster to go out of business.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

Netflix announced it will release a documentary about Blockbuster.

It will feature the last blockbuster standing located in Bend, Oregon.

The documentary will focus on what exactly caused Blockbuster to go out of business.

Ironically, Blockbuster had the chance to purchase Netflix early on, but passed on it.

It will premiere on March 15.