Duke, Duchess Of Sussex Share Their Story In New Netflix Series

A new Netflix series about Harry and Meghan puts added pressure on the monarchy, already under strain after a recent racism controversy.
"What on earth happened?" is a question posed by much of the British public about Harry and Meghan.
Now, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are aiming to answer it in a documentary series.
After leaving royal life behind for the U.S., they're telling their side of the story, which started off as a fairytale.
"She was transforming the monarchy into a more contemporary institution as a person of color, an actress, an American and also a divorcée. Harry was always tremendously popular. Both of them have very little support in Britain; in fact their support has crashed among the public," royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams said.
The release of this series is a divisive issue in Britain.
So far, there has been no comment from Buckingham Palace.
The series puts added pressure on the monarchy, already under strain after a recent racism controversy. It's likely to add to calls to modernize the institution, although most of the country still believes the crown is good for Britain.
Last week, a member of the royal household pressed a Black guest at the palace on her ethnic origins.
Critics say race is still a weak point with the royals.
The media is also at the heart of this story.
Meghan came under intense scrutiny before and after her marriage to Prince Harry.
The couple have said they want to control the narrative surrounding their lives,
and this series is their attempt to do so.
