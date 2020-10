The 30-day trial actually ended earlier this month, but the change is permanent.

Netflix is ending its free trial membership offer in the United States.

The streaming company had used the trial to lure in new members, but is now looking at different marketing ideas.

It’s still offering a service called Netflix Watch Free, which gives a preview of some shows.