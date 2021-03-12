Netflix Cracking Down On Password Sharing

The company is testing a new feature that prompts users to sign up for an account if they aren't watching with the subscriber.

Netflix moochers, listen up and listen closely. It might be time to get your own account.

That's because the company is testing a crackdown on password sharing. So, that means you can't keep using your brother's best friend's girlfriend's account.

Some people who are trying to use someone else's account are now being stopped by a screen that prompts them to sign up for their own.

Overall, about one-third of all Netflix users share their password with someone else.