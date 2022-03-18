Netflix Cracking Down On Password Sharing

This isn't the first time Netflix has tried to keep subscribers from sharing passwords outside their household.

Netflix is trying to fight password sharing.

The company announced in a statement Wednesday it will test a new fee for users who share passwords outside their household. It will roll out the option in Chile, Costa Rica and Peru.

"We recognize that people have many entertainment choices, so we want to ensure any new features are flexible and useful for members, whose subscriptions fund all our great TV and films," the statement said.

This isn't the first time Netflix has tried to crack down on password sharing. Last year the streaming company started testing a two-step verification process. Users would have to input a code that would be sent to the phone or email of the account owner.