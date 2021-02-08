Netanyahu Pleads Not Guilty To Corruption Charges

Israeli prime minister calls bribery trial against him a 'witch-hunt,' blames media and biased law enforcement.

As his trial resumed today, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pleaded not guilty to corruption charges.

He was indicted last year on charges of fraud, breach of trust and accepting bribes.

The trial comes weeks before Israel's fourth national election in two years.

Netanyahu has called the trial a "witch-hunt," claiming media outlets and law enforcement are biased.