newsy
news
U.S. News
WORLD
Politics
Science/Health
Tech
Business
Entertainment
Sports
investigations
documentaries
shows
coronavirus
where to watch
Nearly Half Of Prison Staffers Aren't Vaccinated
Share
Tweet
Email
SMS
Nearly Half Of Prison Staffers Aren't Vaccinated
July 13, 2021
July 13, 2021
According to our partners at Kaiser Health News, 71% of inmates are vaccinated compared to just 52% of prison staffers.
SHOW TRANSCRIPT
TRENDING IN
U.S. NEWS
2:22
KNXV
Amid Voting Rights Debate, Some States Are Expanding Ballot Access
1:19
WPTV
WPTV: Inside The Effort To Rehab Sea Turtles Sickened By Plastic
3:16
Steelcase
The Future Of Work Post-Pandemic: In The Office, Remote, Hybrid?
0:27
Nathan Howard / AP
Thousands Of Homes, Structures Threatened By Western U.S. Wildfires
1:52
WEWS
WEWS: Ohio Hospital Gives Donated Kidney To The Wrong Patient
1:37
WFTS
WFTS: Engineers Call For More Scrutiny In Building Inspections
2:00
WTKR
WTKR: Surge In Virginia Gun Violence Highlights Blood Shortage
2:05
Scripps
FL Governor Touts Early Withdrawal From Unemployment Benefits
0:55
U.S. Army Women's Museum / AP
Black Female WWII Unit May Receive Congressional Medal
0:30
David A. Lieb / AP
Concerns Over Hospital Space As COVID-19 Cases Spike In Missouri
2:53
Evan Vucci / AP
President Biden Giving Voting Rights Speech In Philadelphia
1:59
Eric Gay / AP
Texas Dems Flee State To Stall GOP Elections Bills
3:02
Scripps
Sediment Samples Show Wildfires Are Getting Worse
2:37
WPTV
WPTV: 70-Year-Old Boxer Trains The Next Generation
0:25
Evan Vucci / AP
Pres. Biden Meets With City Leaders, Police On Reducing Violent Crime
1:53
Newsy
Americans Start A Closet Purge, Influx Of Donations Come In
0:54
John C. Clark / AP
Confederate Statues Removed In Charlottesville, Virginia
1:29
KMGH
KMGH: Officials Praise Denver Police, Public For Quick Action
0:54
Noah Berger / AP
Firefighters Work To Contain Wildfire In California
0:53
Pedro Portal / Miami Herald / AP
31 People Unaccounted For In Florida Condo Collapse
0:25
Ahmad Seir / AP
Top U.S. Commander To Exit Afghanistan Amid Taliban Surge
3:10
Newsy
New CDC Dog Ban Impacting Soldiers, Diplomats Overseas
2:34
Scripps
Summer Programs Aim To Support Students' Mental Health
2:37
Scripps
Fire Departments Struggle To Attract Volunteers
3:03
Scripps
Is Excess Trash An Infrastructure Problem?
3:32
Scripps
Vitiligo Activist Aims To Empower Others Through Art
2:21
Scripps
Aspiring Airline Workers Are Optimistic About Meeting Travel Demand
2:31
Scripps
How Are Animals Adapting To Climate Change?
2:35
Scripps
Coastal Towns Welcome Return Of Cruises
2:18
Scripps
Ohio Fire Department Works To Close The Field's Gender Gap
3:09
Scripps
What's Behind Rising Food Costs?
2:43
WCPO
WCPO: Veteran Turns Combat Memories Into Form Of Healing
3:23
Mary Altaffer / AP
Critical Race Theory Becomes Hot-Button Issue
Steve Helber / AP
Charlottesville, Virginia To Remove Statue Of Robert E. Lee
1:41
KSTU
KSTU: Utah Farmers Struggle To Stay Afloat Amid Drought
2:29
NPS
KGTV: Satellites Help Scientists Predict Harmful Effects Of Wildfires
1:35
Scripps
Spelling Bee Champion Looks To The Future
0:37
Matias J. Ocner / Miami Herald / AP
Death Toll In Florida Condo Collapse Now 78
2:14
WPTV
WPTV: Many Renters Face An Uncertain Future
0:45
Evan Vucci / AP
Biden Set To Sign Competition Order Targeting Big Business
1:48
KMGH
KMGH: Denver Couple Wants To Pave The Way With Marijuana Delivery
0:27
Matt Slocum / AP
Vaccinated Teachers And Students Don't Need Masks, CDC Says
2:06
WPTV
WPTV: Landlords Consider Evicting Renters As Moratorium Runs Out
1:57
Scripps
WSFL: Florida Condo Collapse Impacts Nearby Businesses
1:16
Marcio Jose Sanchez / AP
California Prepares For Another Hot Weekend
0:39
John Raoux / AP
Tropical Storm Elsa Heads Toward Northeast
1:03
John Raoux / AP
Zaila Avant-garde Wins 2021 Scripps National Spelling Bee
1:50
Koji Sasahara/AP
Tokyo State Of Emergency Leads To New Restrictions, Ban on Spectators
3:14
Newsy / Andrew Lawler
As Attacks Rise, These Security Experts Are Hunting Cyber Criminals
2:50
AP Photo / Rick Bowmer, File
Ransomware Negotiations Spark New Business For Cybersecurity Companies
2:32
Newsy
Kabul Residents Tell Newsy They Fear Taliban Return
2:53
AP
Cities Trust, But Don’t Always Verify, Safety Of High-Rises
1:08
Evan Vucci / AP
Pres. Biden: U.S. Military Mission In Afghanistan Ending On August 31
0:33
Alaska State Troopers via AP
Drought Conditions Fuel Western Wildfires, Prompt Evacuations
2:24
WSFL
WSFL: Florida Man Reflects After Avoiding Condo Collapse
2:34
WFTX
WFTX: Contractors Warn Floridians To Watch For Scammers After Storms
0:41
Rahmat Gul / AP
Pres. Biden To Address Afghanistan Withdrawal Amid Taliban Surge
1:40
KMGH
KMGH: Denver Businesses Gear Up To Welcome Baseball Fans
0:49
Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks / AP
Wildlife Officials Searching For Bear In Deadly Attack
1:08
Tommy Martino / AP
Heat Wave Linked To At Least 116 Deaths In Oregon
2:02
KMGH
KMGH: Colorado Couple Contracts COVID-19 After Being Vaccinated
0:53
Gerald Herbert / AP
Recovery Efforts Begin At Site Of Collapsed Condo
0:41
Al Diaz / Miami Herald / AP
Search At Surfside Condo Site Shifts To Recovery Operation
3:07
WTRV
The Science: COVID-19, School Masking And The Delta Variant
1:52
AP Photo/Dieu Nalio Chery, File
Haiti In Turmoil After Assassination Of President Jovenel Moïse
2:42
Scripps
Group Helps Support Aspiring Women Brewers
2:37
Andrew Dvorscak
Millions Planning To Change Their Jobs As COVID Cases Decrease
0:30
Instagram / @soulcapofficial
Swim Cap Designed For Natural Black Hair To Be Reviewed
0:33
Instagram / @ck3thethrill
Naval Academy Graduate Allowed To Pursue NFL Career
1:46
Newsy / Megan Smith
Scripps National Spelling Bee Returns To TV With 11 Finalists
2:24
KNXV
KNXV: Will Wildfires Change Arizona's Desert Ecosystem?
0:27
NOAA via AP
Tropical Storm Elsa Makes Landfall Along Florida Gulf Coast
1:38
KGTV
KGTV: Delta Variant Is Now Dominant COVID-19 Strain In California
Gerald Herbert / AP
Bodycam Footage Prompts New FBI Look Into Death Of Ronald Greene
1:32
WPTV
WPTV: Florida Man Grieves Loss Of Beloved Grandma In Condo Collapse
0:49
Evan Vucci / AP
President Biden: Damage Appears Minimal From Massive Ransomware Attack
1:02
Matias J. Ocner / Miami Herald / AP
Surfside Death Toll Hits 46 As Enters 14th Day
3 Law Enforcement Officers Shot, Wounded In Chicago
3:18
AP
Educators Look To Determine Ways To Address COVID Learning Losses
0:29
Chris Pizzello / Invision / AP
Britney Spears' Longtime Lawyer Files To Resign
0:25
Kevin Hagen / AP
Eric Adams Wins NYC Democratic Mayoral Primary
1:59
KMGH
KMGH: Colorado Works To Fix Pre-K Teacher Shortage
0:51
Lynne Sladky / AP
Surfside Condo Collapse: At Least 36 Dead, More Than 100 Missing
3:36
AP Images
As Afghan Taliban Take Territory, Military Offensive To Come 'Soon'
0:22
Steven Senne / AP
Gas Prices Spike After OPEC+ Meeting Is Called Off
2:42
Scripps
Firefighter Shortage Raises Concerns Amid Intensifying Wildfires
2:28
WPTV
WPTV: Florida Doctors Worry As COVID-19 Cases Rise Again
0:20
Kathy Willens / AP
NHL Goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks, 24, Dies In Fireworks Accident
1:43
Lynne Sladky / AP
4 More Victims Found At Site Of Surfside Condo Collapse; 32 Dead
2:41
Scripps
What To Know About The Delta Variant
0:46
Evan Agostini / Invision / AP
Nikole Hannah-Jones Chooses Howard Over UNC-Chapel Hill
2:28
Lynne Sladky / AP
Surfside Rescue Efforts Continue With Elsa Approaching
0:29
Rahmat Gul / AP
Afghan Military Says U.S. Left Bagram Airfield At Night Without Notice
1:46
WXYZ
WXYZ: 'Kid Santa' Helps Michigan Families Impacted By Flooding
2:11
Scripps
Meet 2 Finalists Of The Scripps National Spelling Bee
2:03
KMGH
KMGH: Kid Translators Help Patients Get Their COVID Shot