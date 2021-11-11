Nearly 900,000 Children 5-11 Years Old Get First COVID Shot

The CDC director says it's a step in the right direction to help protect more than just children's physical health.

Nearly 900,000 elementary school aged children received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine this week with nearly 20,000 pharmacies, clinics and pediatricians administering the shots.

"We have seen the ways this pandemic has threatened the social and emotional well-being of our children," Dr. Rochelle Walensky said. "For many children, school has been a safe and enriching environment. For this past year and a half, many children have felt the effects of school closures."

Twenty-eight million five-to-11 year olds are eligible for the low-dose Pfizer vaccine.