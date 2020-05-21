Nearly 600 Workers At North Carolina Tyson Plant Positive For COVID-19

The company said employees who test positive are given paid leave until they meet criteria to return.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

Tyson Foods says that almost 600 employees and contractors at a North Carolina poultry plant have tested positive for COVID-19.

The plant had recently reopened after being closed five days for deep cleaning due to workers testing positive. Those workers were tested through the health department or their doctors.

Around 2,000 remaining workers were tested onsite by the company earlier this month. Out of both groups, 570 were positive. A majority were asymptomatic.

A Tyson company official said Wednesday, "We are using the most up-to-date data and resources to support our team members, and we are committed to ensuring they feel safe and secure when they come to work."

Last month, Tyson began installing plastic sheeting between workers on plant floors, mandating social distancing and taking temperatures before shifts.

Tyson said that employees who test positive are given paid leave and cannot return to work until they meet criteria established by the CDC.