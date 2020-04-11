Nearly 20,000 People Have Died From The Coronavirus In The U.S.

The U.S. has over 500,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus.

The number of U.S. coronavirus cases reached 500,000 Friday. Officials also announced a grim single-day record of 2,000 deaths.

Johns Hopkins University reported that almost 20,000 people in the U.S. have died from coronavirus.

Internationally, there have been over 1.7 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. More than 100,000 people have died across the globe.

Officials warn that ending social distancing orders early could lead to more cases and more deaths.

However, officials told CNN the U.S. might have hit its national deaths peak early, which was slated for Sunday. Seattle's Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington says the use of medical resources peak is still estimated for Saturday.