NBA Finals Game 1 Tips Off Tuesday Night

Veteran Chris Paul will appear in his first NBA Finals.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

The Phoenix Suns host the Milwaukee Bucks tonight in game one of the NBA Finals.

This is the pinnacle moment in the 16-year career of Chris Paul. The veteran, 11-time all-star has never made it this far in a season.

Same goes for Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo. But he's not expected to suit up tonight, listed as questionable. The 2-time MVP is nursing a leg injury that kept him out of the lineup the last two games.