Celebrating National Weatherperson's Day

The day honors people in the fields of meteorology, weather forecasting and broadcast meteorology, as well as volunteer storm spotters and observers.

Whether it's information on life-threatening storms or deciding if you need an umbrella today, meteorologists have a daily impact on our lives.

National Weatherperson's Day is celebrated on Feb. 5 because that's John Jeffries' birthday.

Jeffries, one of America's first weather observers, began taking daily weather observations in Boston in 1774. He took the first balloon observation in 1784 and paved the way for the future of the profession.

